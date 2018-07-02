White House Outlines President's Supreme Court Nomination Team

WASHINGTON –President Donald Trump is exactly one week away from making his second nominee to the US Supreme Court.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the White House Counsel's office, led by Don McGahn, will again oversee the selection and confirmation process.

Meanwhile, Raj Shah will take leave from his post at principal deputy press secretary to work full time on the Supreme Court nomination.

Shah will also oversee communications, messaging coordination and strategy with Capitol Hill.

And Justin Clark, the director of the Office of Public Liaison, will oversee White House outreach as the Department of Justice is prepared to support the president's nomination.

Trump plans to announce his choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the high court on July 9.

"It's probably going to be a vicious battle the other side. All they can do is obstruct and resist," Trump said. "You know, their whole thing is resist."

It's reported Trump has wheedled down his list of possible nominees to five top contenders.