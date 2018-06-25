Bias or No Bias? Jeff Sessions Addresses the Cloud Hanging Over the FBI

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department will be held accountable when it comes to rooting out any possible bias at the FBI, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told CBN News in an exclusive interview.

Sessions spoke with CBN's David Brody late last week about the controversial inspector general's report detailing missteps in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Conservatives say the report reveals examples of political prejudice against President Donald Trump along with favorable treatment in the Clinton probe.

According to the report, that bias didn't have an effect on the investigation. Many House Republicans, however, see it differently.

"Attempts to minimize and mitigate this bias are so antithetical to what we want and deserve in our law enforcement officers. It's dangerous," Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) warned.

So what does the attorney general think of the report?

"It was a 500-page report. We are digesting it carefully," he told CBN News. "We are not going to be defensive; we are going to, in fact, take action – wherever action is justified. And the inspector general was pretty open, critical at points, and reported truth."

Sessions, however, declined to say whether or not he thought there was political bias inside the FBI.

"I'll let the report speak for itself and people can evaluate that," he said.

Meanwhile, the new FBI director, Christopher Wray, has come under criticism for accepting the report's findings, leaving the attorney general to defend him.

"Chris Wray is a man of integrity and ability and he is in his own proper step-by-step way improving the FBI, addressing the concerns," Sessions told CBN News.

President Trump, on the other hand, has consistently been critical of what he believes is corruption at the spy agency.

He's also been critical of Sessions when it comes to the Russia investigation.

"The president's frustrated about this investigation that I am confident I correctly recused myself on. But he and I agree on the great issues," Sessions said.

The attorney general has weathered quite a few storms so far. As to the forecast for the future, that remains partly cloudy.