CHILLS: How God Smiled on Steve Scalise's Baseball Return, One Year After He Was Nearly Killed

WASHINGTON, DC – The Democrats may have won last night's annual Congressional baseball game, but the biggest victory of the night came when Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) took his starting place at second base just one year after being gunned down on a baseball practice field.

On June 14, 2017, doctors doubted whether Scalise would live through the night, and definitely did not ever see him playing baseball again. Thanks to a series of miracles, he's not only back on Capitol Hill, but also back on the field.

"To be able to walk back out on this field again a year later is an incredible feeling," exclaimed an excited Scalise.



Miraculously, all four people shot at last year's practice were on the field at this year's game.

And in a moment only God could orchestrate, the very first play of the night was a grounder that went right to Scalise, who grabbed it, and threw the runner out at first base. Scalise promptly pointed to the sky to give God the glory.

"To think that after nine surgeries and everything I get to be back out here with my colleagues, God bless America," he said.

Scalise credits the Lord for getting him to this point.

"I almost lost my life, and through God's grace and the marvels of medicine I'm here," Scalise said.

He told CBN News a few months ago he knows this was all a part of God's plan for his life.

"It was tough," recalled Scalise. "A lot of those dark days, just to lean back on the strength of God and not question what happened but to be able to focus on just getting better - that's what God has provided me."

And while he says he used to keep his faith to himself, he now proudly shares his testimony with all who want to hear it.

"I can tell you, the power of prayer is real," says Scalise. "It's powerful and it was incredibly helpful to give me the strength I needed to come back."