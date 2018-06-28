China Defends Record, Seeks to Head Off Looming Trade War

WASHINGTON – China has promised to cut tariffs and open more industries to investment in an effort to defuse European and US pressure over market access and technology policy.

Still, Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen defended China's trade record, which he says "has brought great opportunity to trading partners all over the world."

But America and Europe argue that Beijing improperly hinders access to emerging industries and even pressures foreign companies to turn over technology.

The US now plans to restrict Chinese investment in the technology industry and has threatened to slap an additional $200 billion in tariffs on goods such as cell phones, computers and electronic gadgets.

Meanwhile, Beijing continues to highlight the benefits of trade with China in an effort to avert pressure to change development tactics.

"We hope countries concerned can do the right thing and adopt policies that support free trade and investment," Wang said.

China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 as a developing country, but the US says it no longer qualifies for that protection since it's emerged as a strong competitor in smartphones, solar panels and other technology.

On Monday, China and the European Union agreed to start a group aimed at updating global trade rules.

"I don't expect these negotiations to be easy," EU Vice President Jyrki Katainen said. But if nothing is done, "the environment for multilateral trade will vanish," he warned.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European allies are frustrated with Trump's tariff tactics as they try to reach a compromise to avoid prices going up for consumers.