Congressman Steve Scalise Is the 'Comeback Kid' Returning to Ball Field 1 Year After Shooting

WASHINGTON – Just one year after a gunman opened fire on GOP lawmakers during a baseball practice, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is back on the ball field.

Colleagues on Capitol Hill took to Twitter to applaud Scalise's return.

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

The Louisiana native was shot by a lone gunman who reportedly cased the baseball practices for weeks before firing on Republicans.

An analysis by CNN reveals the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, was an Illinois businessman who hated conservatives and voiced his concerns with multiple tirades to his local newspaper and social media community, even going so far as to post this phrase to his Facebook page: "Republicans are the Taliban of the USA."

In addition to Scalise, he wounded four others, including two Capitol Hill policemen before being killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

Scalise was gravely injured and underwent several surgeries where his condition was once considered critical.



Feels good to be back with the team! https://t.co/TyWFsqg4Qx — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 6, 2018

Upon his return to the House floor last fall, Scalise told his fellow lawmakers, "I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen."

It looks like that miracle continues to bear fruit as Scalise stepped back on the ball field, which last June was covered in blood.

Defying the odds, he tossed the ball and shared laughs with fellow lawmakers.



According to NPR, Scalise is the 17th member of Congress to be shot while in office.

The annual showdown between Democrats and Republicans has taken place for more than 100 years.

The partisan games bring thousands to the ballpark in an effort to raise funds for charities like The Boys and Girls Club.

This year's charity game will take place Thursday, June 14.