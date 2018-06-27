Embattled FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears on Capitol Hill for Closed-Door Meeting

Peter Strzok, the senior FBI counterintelligence agent who sent anti-Trump text messages to his mistress, was interviewed behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning.

Strzok played a major role in the investigations of Hillary Clinton's email use and the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia.

Lawmakers will likely focus on the recent findings in the Justice Department watchdog report and the role Strzok played.

Republican lawmakers have spoken out against Strzok, saying the texts are an example of bias within the FBI.

President Donald Trump criticized the closed-door interview earlier this week, saying that it should be "shown to the public on live television, not a closed-door hearing that nobody will see."

Strzok was recently escorted from the FBI building as his disciplinary process got underway.

According to a statement last week from his lawyer, Aitan Goelman, he "remains a proud FBI agent" who wants to serve his country but has been the "target of unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks."

While the DOJ's inspector general report said Strzok appeared to show a willingness to use his official capacity to hurt Trump politically, it didn't weigh in on whether his opinions affected the opening of the Trump-Russia investigation.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has indicated he is still reviewing Strzok's role in the Russia investigation.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said as he walked into the interview that he had several questions about the beginning of the Russia investigation in 2016 and the informants used to question Trump campaign staff.

"Ultimately, you cannot have bias within the FBI and DOJ and expect justice to be meted out evenly," Meadows said.

Although this hearing was behind closed doors, House Judiciary Committee sources tell CBN News it will likely be followed "soon" by a public hearing.