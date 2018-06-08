Faith & Freedom Coalition Kicks Off 'Road to Majority' Conference in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON – Approximately 1,500 social conservatives are in the nation's capital this weekend preparing for November's midterm election battle.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference, which is taking place June 7-9, is a time to plot strategy and motivate voters -- especially the crucial evangelical vote.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) touted several big conservative victories, including moving the US Embassy in Israel – and judicial appointments.

"Judges – principled, constitutionalist judges defending our rights – we see those on the federal courts all across the country. We see it in Justice Neil Gorsuch and let me be one to thank God for the victory we had this week in the Colorado baker's case," he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Vice President Mike Pence will headline Saturday night's "road to majority" gala.