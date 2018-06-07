FAITH NATION: Lila Rose Reveals New Exposé on Planned Parenthood

Live Action has released a bombshell investigative report that accuses Planned Parenthood of a decades-long track record of helping child sex abusers hide their nefarious deeds.

The abortion giant has fired back, saying the report draws on "discredited evidence," Politico reports.

However, a new video, announced last week by Live Action President Lila Rose, debunks that claim. The footage features four former Planned Parenthood employees confirming the organization's cover-up of sexual abuse.

"When Planned Parenthood calls our report 'discredited,' they are attacking the testimonies of the very girls who endured horrific abuse and then had it covered up by their own abortion centers," Rose charged.

"To be clear, the report includes numerous court cases, multiple news media reports, official police reports, state health department records, manager testimonials admitting a failure to report, and statements of underage sex abuse victims saying they were returned to their abusers after forced abortions," she continued.

Rose appeared on CBN's "Faith Nation" Thursday to talk more about the Live Action report. The interview will be posted here soon.

Rose suggested that Planned Parenthood's failure to report these crimes and their subsequent charges of 'discredited evidence' made them as guilty as the sex offenders themselves.

"Planned Parenthood has said repeatedly that victims of sexual abuse should be believed, yet when they call these cases that are documented in court records and media accounts 'discredited evidence,' they are calling the victims liars, just like their abusers did," she said. "At a time when Planned Parenthood's 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy on sexual abuse continues to put girls in danger every day, their callous attempt to discredit victims and their stories is especially abhorrent."