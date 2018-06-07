Former Inmate Thanks God, Kardashian and Trump for Clemency: 'I’ve Been Resurrected From the Dead!'

Alice Marie Johnson thanks God, reality star Kim Kardashian-West and President Donald Trump for setting her free from prison after serving 22 years behind bars.

“This moment right now is happening because President Trump had mercy on me," she told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense, shouted "Hallelujah!" upon her release and spent her first night at home surrounded by friends and family.

In an interview with NBC's "Today Show," Johnson, an ordained minister, thanked God for her release.

“I know that it was a miracle," she said. "I know that only God could have touched Kim Kardashian’s heart like that and we have connected.”

Last week, Kardashian-West made a personal plea to President Trump after watching Johnson’s video from prison posted by MIC.

In that viral video, 63-year-old Johnson describes her heartache at the anguish her family felt when visiting her in prison. They said it was “like visiting a gravesite,” Johnson added.

Alice Marie Johnson thanks God, reality star Kim Kardashian-West and President Donald Trump for setting her free from prison after serving 22 years behind bars.

“This moment right now is happening because President Trump had mercy on me," she told ABC's "Good Morning America."

This great-grandmother was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a one-time mistake.

According to Johnson, she was an average law-abiding citizen when tragedy struck and she lost her job as a manager – that’s when things went from bad to worse.

She says that “out of desperation I made one of the worst mistakes of my life to make some quick money. I became involved in a drug conspiracy.”

According to Can Do Clemency, at the time of her arrest and prosecution, Johnson was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine, and money laundering

While behind bars, Johnson was a model prisoner with a 100 percent clear conduct record.

“I am not a threat to society,” she said.

The Tennessee playwright used her talents to write plays performed by the inmates and became a mentor to incarcerated women.

As family members celebrated her return home, Johnson said, “I’ve been resurrected from the dead!”

Kardashian-West took to Twitter to thank the president.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

But not everyone is happy about the way Johnson received her commutation.

Some are calling the intervention by the reality star a favorite’s game.

German Lopez of Vox agrees Johnson should be out of prison but says he disagrees with the method.

“Because someone whom Trump sees as a political ally asked, he moved forward with commuting Johnson’s life sentence anyway. The only way to make sense of any of this giant policy contradiction is that Trump is playing favorites,” he charged.

Comedian D.L. Hughley joined the skeptics, telling TMZ he thinks the president is not really trying to reform prisons and the justice system but that this is just a show.

"I think he played three-card monte," Hughley said.

Despite the naysayers, Johnson is enjoying her freedom.

In an interview with CBS News, the 63-year-old said, “I feel great! I woke up without a bunk bed over my head.”

In the video that caught Kardashian-West’s eye, she said, “The real Miss Alice is the woman who made a mistake.”

President Trump, who has championed prison reform and the idea that people deserve a second chance, reacted on Twitter.



Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Johnson says the key to surviving her time in prison is that she did not allow her “past to be the sum of who I am.”

Johnson, who says she was denied clemency by President Barack Obama in 2016, told CBS's "This Morning," "I would tell President Trump thank you so much. I am going to be that one who’s going to make you so proud.”