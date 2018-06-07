FULL INTERVIEW: Can Mueller Force Trump to Testify? Giuliani Says if Mueller Tries, He Can Forget About It

President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be headed for a historic showdown if Mueller tries to force the president to sit down for an interview in his Russia investigation.

It could be the final and most important question remaining in the long standoff between Trump and Mueller.

Critics call Mueller's ongoing investigation a serious distraction for the White House as the president deals with big problems like international trade and a historic summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Mueller's supporters say he needs to be allowed to finish his job. Detractors say it's gone on long enough and that there still haven't been any actual charges related to the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

And one of the key figures in the investigation – former FBI director James Comey – is expected to come under fire in an upcoming report by the Justice Department Inspector General. ABC reports a source says the draft report calls Comey "insubordinate" for his behavior during the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe.

Comey was also a key figure in getting Mueller's probe started. He said he leaked some of his conversations with President Trump because he hoped it would lead to a special counsel investigation on Russia, which it did.

The investigation has led to many questions, including whether the President could pardon himself if necessary – a subject that's divided legal experts.

But the biggest issue – will the president sit down for an interview with the special counsel's team? Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the legal team is leaning against it.

"I have to just be honest," Giuliani told CBN Founder Pat Robertson in an exclusive interview. "We're leaning toward not (agreeing to testimony). But, look, if they can convince us that it would be brief, it would be the point, there are five or six points they have to clarify. And with that we can get this over, this long nightmare for the American public over."

But if Mueller subpoenas Trump to testify, it won't be over because Giuliani's team will fight it, and that could lead to a long legal battle possibly going all the way to the Supreme Court.

