House Judiciary Committee Republicans Tear Into Deputy AG Rosenstein: 'We've Seen the Bias'

To say Thursday's testimony between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Republican lawmakers was heated would be an understatement.

Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified Thursday morning before the House Judiciary Committee about an inspector general's report.

The report by the watchdog found serious FBI failings in how it handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into Rosenstein over the long-running Russia collusion investigation, telling the Justice Department to "finish it up because this country is being torn apart."

Growdy said it's been a battle to get the Department of Justice to hand over information and documents about the Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email investigation.

"We've seen the bias; we need to see the evidence," Gowdy said. "If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people."

Republicans also brought up the revelation of anti-Trump texts from FBI agent Peter Strzok and others.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the Virginia Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, complained about the FBI and the Justice Department not producing all of the documents that have been requested.

"The Department of Justice and the FBI are not mentioned in the US Constitution. The president and Congress are," Goodlatte pointed out. "Our constitutional oversight necessitates that institutions like the FBI and DOJ yield to Congress' constitutional mandate."

Rosenstein replied, "As with most things in Washington, the real work is not done on television and it is not all done by me."

"Trump administration officials are meeting and talking to your staffs every day to accommodate requests and produce relevant information to this committee, other committees and several Senate committees," he told the panel.

Meanwhile, the House has passed a resolution demanding that the Justice Department and FBI turn over documents related to the investigations of Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump's campaign by July 6.

Although the resolution is not enforceable, it sends a strong message to Justice Department officials. It was approved 226-183.

Republican lawmakers have threatened to hold top officials in contempt or even impeach them if the documents aren't turned over

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) mentioned the vote as he went after Rosenstein over his compliance.

"Why are you keeping information from Congress?" Jordan asked.

"It is not accurate, sir," Rosenstein said.

"We have caught you hiding information," Jordan countered.

But Rosenstein insisted his team was responding to their requests.

"We're not withholding anything," he said.

Rosenstein also denied allegations he advised Strzok to avoid answering certain questions during a closed-door appearance before the committee on Wednesday.

The deputy attorney general said the Justice Department has already implemented "mandatory annual training" to address many concerns.

This is the first time Rosenstein has publicly answered lawmakers' questions about the inspector general report.