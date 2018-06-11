Kevin McCarthy at Faith & Freedom Conference: 'If the Election Was Today, We'd Keep the Majority' 

WASHINGTON – This weekend, the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference brought together some 1,500 conservatives to the nation's capital to rally support for Republican lawmakers and plot strategy ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.



Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) were among the speakers.

McCarthy told CBN's Jenna Browder that despite talk of the House flipping in November, he's confident Republicans will maintain control.

"If the election was today, we'd keep the majority," he said. "History plays against us, but if you watch what has happened since we passed the tax bill, we just hit a million new jobs."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy and fellow Republican lawmakers are touting this and other accomplishments – like President Donald Trump's judicial picks.

"Judges – principled, constitutionalist judges defending our rights," said Cruz. "We see those on the federal courts all across the country. We see it in Justice Neil Gorsuch, and let me be one to thank God for the victory we had this week in the Colorado baker's case."

CBN's David Brody and Jenna Browder at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference



Success with North Korea would be another major win for them, something Vice President Pence spoke about Saturday night.



"Our president is going into this summit with his eyes wide open," he told the audience. "As he said earlier today, he'll know in the first minute if they're serious and if they're not. And if they're not, we won't waste their time or ours. We will not repeat the mistakes of the past."

Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative filmmaker just pardoned by President Trump, also made an appearance and had high praise for the president.



"I think that Trump, believe it or not, is the true inheritor of the Reagan mantle," D'Souza said.

Jenna Browder and David Brody speaking with conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza

It's this same enthusiasm Faith & Freedom organizers hope will spread to the polls. Ralph Reed and his team are planning an $18 million push to make the case that this election is just as important at 2016.



In terms of the economy, McCarthy gives kudos to Trump.



"I think he should get the majority of all the credit," he told Browder.

Maybe, but if the House does flip this fall and Republicans lose control, Democrats are likely to pursue Trump's impeachment.