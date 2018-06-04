Melania Trump to Attend Gold Star Reception after Weeks Out of the Spotlight

WASHINGTON – After being out of the public eye for several weeks, first lady Melania Trump is expected to reemerge alongside her husband Monday to host a reception for Gold Star families.

The event, which will take place this afternoon at the White House, will be closed to the press.

The first lady hasn't made a public appearance since May 14, when she underwent a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. Her prolonged absence set off a flurry of controversy in the media.

"What has happened to Melania Trump?" read a Newsweek headline. "Conspiracy theorists discuss the first lady's absence."

The 48-year-old eventually took to Twitter to allay public concerns.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Meanwhile, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said earlier that the first lady has been meeting with staff and working on projects at the White House.

But Grisham says the first lady will not be accompanying her husband this week at the G7 summit. Likewise, she will also be skipping the upcoming meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday in Quebec. President Donald Trump will then meet with Kim on June 12 in Singapore. It's the first leaders' summit between the US and North Korea, which are still formally at war.