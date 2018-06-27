More Liberal Activist Bullying as Mini-Mob Encircles Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao

Liberal activists are making good on their promise to mob the Trump administration and Republican leaders with protests over immigration policy.

The latest incident involves protesters hunting down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao, President Trump's secretary of transportation, as they were trying to leave an event at Georgetown University.

You can see the video of the unsettling confrontation below. As protesters shout, "How can you sleep at night?" Chao responds, "Leave my husband alone":

Other recent incidents involved a restaurant owner booting White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and protesters bullying Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a restaurant – even showing up outside her home.

Sanders has received threats as well, and concerns for their safety have become so serious that the Secret Service has now assigned agents to protect her.