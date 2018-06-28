'An Incredible Achievement!' New Tech Plant Could Transform Wisconsin Economy

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said that thanks to a $10 billion Foxconn factory complex in Wisconsin, thousands of new jobs have been created in the state.

"It's an incredible achievement for Wisconsin," Trump said. "It will provide jobs for more than 13,000 workers."

The commander in chief attended the groundbreaking Thursday where cited his tax cuts and "America First" policy for being one reason behind Foxconn deciding to open its first plant outside of Asia.

The company is based in Taiwan and is the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer that constructs Apple iPhones and other tech products for businesses.

"The product they will make here is like nothing ever made in our country," Trump declared.

The 20-million-square-foot "Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park" in Racine County is on track to be the largest private employer in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker, who is up for re-election, calls the Foxconn project "the largest economic development deal in state history."

An independent report shows that Foxconn will add $51 billion to the Wisconsin economy over the next 15 years. That’s an $18 return for every $1 worth of tax incentives. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 28, 2018

"Scott Walker is part of the Trump-Walker axis that is hurting Wisconsin, hurting America," said Democrat gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the Foxconn campus as Democrats argued the potential $4.5 billion in taxpayer subsidies is just too much money.

The groundbreaking also comes amid a warning from Harley-Davidson regarding the Trump administration's protectionist trade policy. The Milwaukee-based company is concerned that European Union retaliation could cost the company $100 million a year and even force them to move some production out of the US.

Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 election by less than 1 percent of the vote.