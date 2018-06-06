'No Thanks': President Trump's Iftar Dinner Draws Criticism from Muslims

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is hosting 30 to 40 Muslims for an Iftar dinner at the White House Wednesday.

Iftar is the evening meal Muslims eat at sunset to break their daily Ramadan fast.

Chefs outside the West Wing prepping for tonight’s White House iftar. President Trump will host 30-40 guests to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/0uzr6A1uKw — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 6, 2018

The president declined to host the event last year, along with other traditions kept by previous administrations, such as the Christian Easter prayer breakfast and Hindu Diwali celebration.

Some of Trump's critics say he decided to host a dinner this year to attempt to mend fences with the Muslim community after his travel ban targeted a number of Muslim majority countries.

Some groups, like the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), planned to boycott the event.

"Trump hosting a Ramadan Iftar? No thanks, I've seen the Red Wedding episode of Game of Thrones," tweeted Salim Hamideh.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims are required to fast during daylight during the time of prayer and reflection.