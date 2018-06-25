North Korea Cancels Anti-American Rally, but Here's What They're Not Telling Their People

For the first time in years, North Korea has decided not to hold its annual anti-US imperialism rally.

Kim Jong Un's decision to ditch the rally is the latest sign that tensions between the US and North Korea are easing.

The highly charged celebration marks the anniversary of the start of the Korean War. Typically tens of thousands attend – pumping their fists, waving flags and shouting slogans.

The celebration typically starts July 27, a national holiday in North Korea called the "Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War."

Kim's cancellation of the tradition follows President Trump's decision to halt war games with US troops and the South Korean military while negotiations to denuclearize the North are ongoing.

North Korea's state run media is broadcasting the message of relaxed tensions across the country.

A 42 minute news special about the Singapore summit between Kim and Trump has aired repeatedly. It's likely the first time many North Korean's have seen what President Trump looks like.

News reports are also addressing President Trump differently, calling him by his title and full name instead of just his last name which is how US officials are traditionally referenced by the regime's media.

North Korea's change in tone and messaging remains nuanced though.

Children are indoctrinated to beware of Americans, and while the Kim regime is talking less about the need for nuclear weapons, it's said little about denuclearization – the action the US wants.

Kim has also stepped up attacks on capitalism, letting North Koreans know that while he's opening up diplomatic ties, he's not giving up socialism.