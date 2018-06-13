North Korea Is 'No Longer a Nuclear Threat,' Trump Declares

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that North Korea is "no longer a nuclear threat."

The bold statement was made following his summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, where the dictator "decided to leave the past behind" and even promised, "the world will see a major change."

The two leaders signed a historic document in which in exchange for security guarantees, Kim affirms his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Chairman Kim has the chance to seize an incredible future for his people. Anyone can make war – only the most courageous can make peace," Trump said.

North Korea is believed to possess 50 nuclear warheads and more than 100 suspected atomic program sites.

Trump said the sanctions on North Korea will not be lifted until progress toward denuclearization is verified.

The signed accord establishes new US-North Korea relations building towards a lasting, stable peace.

"Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "North Korea has great potential for the future!"

Trump added that the US will cut back on its military exercises in the region, a claim that appeared to catch Japan and South Korea officials off guard.

"The US-South Korea joint exercises and US forces in South Korea play significant roles for the security in East Asia," said Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Ondorera.

"The United States is our ally, so the joint military drills are still necessary to maintain our relationship with the US," said Lee Jae Sung, from Incheon. "I think they will be continued for a while."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Seoul and met with Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of US Forces Korea.

He's scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.