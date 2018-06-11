North Korea's Running Bodyguards Hit the Streets in Singapore

WASHINGTON – North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore with an army of bodyguards creating a human shield around him.

He left the safety of Pyongyang Sunday for a meeting with President Donald Trump in the island city-state.

Kim was seen riding in an armored limousine accompanied by bodyguards jogging alongside the vehicle, which has become a social media sensation.

The well-muscled guards were dressed in black suits as they encircled the automobile carrying Kim as it rolled into Singapore.

Members of Kim's security detail were first seen in April during the inter-Korean summit and caught worldwide attention.

AFP reports that the North Korean dictator's guards are chosen for "their fitness, looks, marksmanship and martial arts skills."

Singapore security is patrolling the crowds and perimeter, while Kim's personal bodyguards rarely leave his side on foreign soil.