'Not Fair to the PEOPLE of America': Trump Attacks G7 Allies with Tweets from Singapore

President Trump is lashing out at Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade issues. In a series of angry tweets, Trump called Trudeau "very dishonest and weak" and said the US won't be taken advantage of.

Tweeting from Singapore where he's scheduled to hold a nuclear summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Trump wrote: "Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"

Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The president ruffled feathers at the G7 summit, not backing down from stiff tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Trudeau promised to fight back by slapping his own tariffs on American goods.

The Trump administration has fired back, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro saying, "There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engaged in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J Trump, and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

"POTUS is not going to let a Canadian Prime Minister push him around," said Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council. "He is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea. Kim must not see weakness."

The president refused to sign a solidarity agreement with the other G7 members and suggested more tariffs could be in the works.