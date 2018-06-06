'Now They Can Go See a Doctor': Trump Signs Bill Expanding Vets' Access to Healthcare

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed the VA Mission Act of 2018 which is designed to expand healthcare access for veterans.

"You fulfilled your duty to our nation with tremendous loyalty and courage," Trump said. "We take one more crucial step in fulfilling our duty to you."

The legislation secures $52 billion to improve the Department of Veteran Affairs by expanding comprehensive assistance for family caregivers, merging community care programs and even hiring additional health care professionals.

The Government Accountability Office reports veterans had to wait up to 64 days for an appointment with private doctors. This measure is aimed at changing that by phasing out the VA choice program after one year.

The GAO claimed understaffing and bureaucratic inefficiency is to blame for the scheduling process taking in some cases 70 days.

"Now they can go see a doctor," said Trump. "This is truly a historic moment."