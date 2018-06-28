One Third of Americans Fear Another Civil War, but These Senators Say Prayer Is the Answer

WASHINGTON - Could America be moving towards another Civil War? Remarkably a number of Americans fear that's the direction we're heading.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey finds 59 percent of voters fear violence from Trump-haters, and 31 percent predict it will escalate into Civil War sometime within the next five years.

The survey reveals the new "fear" is tied to recent harassment of presidential aids as some have issued calls to publicly confront them. The nation's temperature elevated after an incident over the weekend.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia after restaurant staff complained to the owner that Sanders was dining there.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders tweeted after the incident.

President Donald Trump defended her on Twitter, tweeting, "The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"

Then, using rhetoric some lawmakers argue borders on illegal, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged Americans who oppose the Trump administration's agenda to target them in public.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.

The president responded. "Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!"

Since then the word "civility" has been a politcal buzzword on social media, and every talking head on cable news outlets has weighed in.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who co-chairs the National Day of Prayer with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), offered this message on Fox News.

"It's a little bit harder to throw a punch at someone on the floor if you start the day holding hands with them in prayer. I think that's a spirit we could all use."

Senator Coons reminded viewers that he and a number of his Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle joins hands with one another and pray together once a week. They also listen as one member shares his or her testimony or another message they feel led to share.

Senator Lankford tweeted that his colleague across the aisle doesn't just preach civility, he lives it.

"[email protected] & I just left our weekly bipartisan Senate Prayer Breakfast, one of many gatherings in Congress that foster #civility in politics. There's rightly a need to condemn incivility, no matter where it comes from. I also want you know civility does happen in Congress."