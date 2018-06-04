Trump Declares on Twitter ‘I Have Absolute Right to PARDON Myself’

WASHINGTON – Does the nation's commander in chief have the power to pardon himself? President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to issue a resounding yes.

The hypothetical question has been dominating the headlines lately – especially when it comes to the ongoing Russia probe.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says that constitutionally he can pardon himself, but it isn't likely.

"I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing; pardoning yourself is another," Giuliani told ABC's "This Week."

Giuliani's statement is in response to a recently leaked 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller from Trump's former lawyer, John Dowd.

That memo says it's impossible for a president to obstruct justice and furthermore, he has the power to pardon.

Republican leaders suggest the issue is a distraction and say it's time to begin wrapping up this investigation.

"I don't know why we're walking through hypotheticals here in this process. The president has never said he would pardon himself," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told CNN.

"Let them walk through their investigation, but if there is no collusion, it's time to wind this down," said McCarthy.

It's all the result of a tug-of-war over whether the president will sit for an interview with the special counsel. Guiliani says he doesn't see the point.

"You got everything you need. You got 1.4 million documents. You got 28 witnesses. What do you need us for?" he said.

"Jay (Sekulow) and I want to keep an open mind, but I have to just be honest: We're leaning toward not," Giuliani stated.

The president's frustration with the nearly 13-month investigation boiled over on Twitter this weekend.

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump has a busy week of preparing for the G7 summit where he faces tensions with Canada over recently implemented tariffs. And beyond that, there's the high-stakes summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.