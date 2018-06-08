Trump: Docs Say First Lady Melania Trump 'Can't Fly for One Month'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said first lady Melania Trump "wanted to go" with him on his trip to Canada and Singapore, but doctors told her she "can't fly for one month."

On May 14, Mrs. Trump underwent a surgical procedure to treat what her office described as a benign kidney condition.

She spent nearly a week in the hospital and was rarely seen since.

"First lady's great," Trump said. "She had a big operation that was close to a 4-hour operation and she's doing great."

On Monday, the first lady returned to the spotlight, attending a Gold Star family event that was closed to the press.

"Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance," Melania tweeted.

On Thursday, she made her first public appearance in 26 days, attending the 2018 hurricane briefing alongside her husband at the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) headquarters.

"Thank you, Melania. She's doing great. She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great ... The people of our country love you," the president said.

Melania Trump will remain at the White House with her son, Baron, during the president's G7 meetings in Canada and his summit next week with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.