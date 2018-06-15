Trump Says US Tariffs on China 'Will Protect American Jobs'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump approved a plan Friday to impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

"Trade between our nations, however, has been very unfair, for a very long time," Trump said in a White House statement released Friday. "These tariffs are essential to preventing unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs."

This move by the commander-in-chief fulfills a campaign promise aimed at free and fair trade for the United States.

Administration officials have signaled support for the tariffs after allegations that Beijing steals from or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

The Chinese have threatened to push back if the US takes actions that harm Chinese interests.

"We made clear that if the U.S. rolls out trade sanctions, including the imposition of tariffs, all outcomes reached by the two sides in terms of trade and economy will not come into effect," said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Greg Shuang.

Beijing's list of $50 billion in retaliatory tariffs include beef and soybeans.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday where he raised the issue of trade.

"I stressed how important it is for President Trump to rectify that situation so that trade becomes more balanced, more reciprocal and more fair, with the opportunity to have American workers be treated fairly," Pompeo said.

The US trade deficit with China was $336 billion in 2017 which Trump called a "tremendous."

The decision to slap tariffs on China comes after the White House launched tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and European allies.