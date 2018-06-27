Trump Touts US & Portugal's 'Strong Relationship'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump began his meeting with Portugal's president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa explaining the significance of Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

"In our country, the election of the justice of the United States Supreme Court is considered, I think we can all say, one of the most important events," Trump said. "Some people think outside of obviously war and peace it's the most important thing that you can have."

De Sousa is a constitutional lawyer and said he understood the significance.

"I know how important it is when a justice in your Supreme Court retires because it's a key institution for your country," De Sousa said.

Trump added that the US and Portugal have a "strong relationship" based on "common values like democracy, freedom, rule of law and human rights."

"We were the first neutral country to recognize the United States of America's independence," De Sousa said.

In their meeting, Trump and De Sousa talked about the economy, trade and global security.

Earlier in June, De Sousa met with Portuguese communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as his visit marks the culmination of the Portuguese-American community.

De Sousa later attended the "Toast to America" event organized by the Portuguese Embassy.

Portugal's president added that there are around 1.5 million Portuguese Luso-Americans living in the United States.

The two leaders ended their conversation on a lighter note talking about the World Cup.

"Don't forget that Portugal has the best player in the world - Cristiano Ronaldo," Trump said. "I'm sure your son knows him. And if you ever go to Russia during the championship, don't forget Portugal is still there and wants to win. We are doing very well."

"He is the best in the world," De Sousa said.