Trump Wants Sweeping Changes to Welfare Program

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration could release a new plan by the end of June which aims to reorganize the federal government.

Politico reports the plan "includes a major consolidation of welfare programs - and a renaming of the Health and Human Services Department" adding it "seeks to move safety-net programs, including food stamps, into HHS."

Forty million Americans rely on the $70 billion food stamp program.

Sources told Politico that it's still not clear how HHS would be "reshuffled" but the new name would highlight "programs that provide assistance to low-income families."

If the White House plans to rename the federal department and even move programs they generally need Congress to step in to help.