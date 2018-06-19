'We Love Spain': Trump Welcomes Spanish Monarchs to White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump welcomed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the White House.

"We love Spain. Our relationship has been outstanding over the years," Trump said.

The two leaders are expected to discuss tariffs on steel, aluminum and Spanish black olives.

Trump called the trade relationship with Spain "excellent."

Trump's immigration policy, which is making headlines as families continue to be separated at the border, could also be a focal point during discussions with King Felipe.

On Sunday, Spain welcomed 600 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean and is now moving forward with each and every asylum case.

Tuesday was the Spanish monarch's first meeting with Trump and his sixth visit to the White House.

"We appreciate very much our common history, our heritage," King Felipe said. "So many years that we share, so many issues of common interests as well as there is one basic common issue, which is our value of democracy."

Before visiting DC, the king and queen visited Lousiana and Texas.