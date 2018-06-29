'We Unleashed an Economic Miracle': Trump Celebrates Six-Month Tax Cut Anniversary

WASHINGTON – While President Donald Trump celebrated the six-month anniversary of his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, speculation swirled regarding who he will pick for a Supreme Court nominee.

But before the commander in chief talked about the economy, he addressed the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were killed.

"Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from fear of being violently attacked while doing their job," Trump said. "My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and protect innocent life."

Turning his attention back the nation's financial health, the president noted the economy is "booming," with an unemployment rate that has dropped to 3.8 percent from 4.1 percent combined with more than a million new jobs since December.

"Our unemployment is so low and our employment is so high," Trump said. "Six months ago we unleashed an economic miracle by signing the biggest tax cuts and reforms."

But there is one job opening, in particular, Trump is now focused on filling.

On Wednesday, 81-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. That means Trump now gets to nominate a second justice to the high court, one that could potentially shift the ideological balance of the court even further to the right for decades to come.

The president says he plans to name a replacement "immediately" from a list of 25 names as Democrats on Capitol Hill gear up to block his nominee.

The battle lines are forming around abortion as pro-lifers see an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It's reported that Trump plans to name a nominee before his July 16 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.