AG Jeff Sessions Fires Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Friday, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.



FBI disciplinary officials recommended the termination after the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provided its report on allegations of misconduct by Andrew McCabe in Hillary Clinton's email investigation to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

"Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions," DOJ spokesperson Sarah Flores told CBN News in a statement.

"The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, 'all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand,'" Flores continued

McCabe disputed the findings in his own statement, saying the firing was part of a Trump administration "war" on the FBI.



"I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey," McCabe said, referring to the former FBI director who was fired last May.

McCabe came under fire from the DOJ inspector general's office after an October 2016 news report revealed differing approaches within the FBI and Justice Department over how the Clinton Foundation should be investigated. The watchdog office concluded that McCabe had authorized FBI officials to speak to The Wall Street Journal for that story and that he had not been forthcoming with investigators about that.



McCabe's firing marks the end of his more than 20 year career in the FBI.