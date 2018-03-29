Faith Without Action Is Dead, But Action Without Faith Is Futile

WASHINGTON – In this last year we've seen a slew of mass shootings, natural disasters, and other events that lead to a familiar response:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

More and more that phrase is coming under attack in a well-intended but fiercely misguided claim that "thoughts and prayers are not enough." Those who make this claim collectively believe action is more effective than thoughts and prayers.

This is an understandable feeling. Those unfamiliar with prayer are certainly in their right mind to wish for change in place of, what they believe to be, a false supernatural narrative.

But to suggest that prayer and action are not the same is to strip prayer of its supernatural power. I can understand the difference between action and "thoughts," but not action and prayer. Prayer is a fierce action.

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” –James 5:16

When we pray, we are calling on the help of Father God, Yahweh. The same Yahweh who breathed His creation into existence, raised the dead, healed the sick, crushed the head of Satan, conquered sin, and resurrected His people into new life with Him. Calling on the name of God is hardly an apathetic approach to anything.

Again, prayer is a fierce action.

To be fair, those who declare "thoughts and prayers" have a great responsibility to actually pray, and those who are praying have a responsibility to act in obedience to what God is telling them- which may be a call to action.

Faith without action is dead

Prayer is powerful and effective, and it does more than we in our finite humanity can every do. But we also have a responsibility to minister to the various needs of others. This may also serve to break down any barriers that may exist between the lives of whom we minister to and the Church.

"If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, 'Depart in peace, be warmed and filled,' but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead." –James 2:15-17

Action without faith is futile

If we attempt to meet the needs of others on a cultural or legislative level, we will soon discover our finite limits. William Wilberforce credited his legislative pursuit of slavery abolition to God when he said, "God Almighty has placed before me two Great Objects: the abolishment of the slave trade, and the reformation of manners." Wilberforce regularly prayed for strength from God, as he battled a physical ailment throughout his career and faced strong political opposition.

We should be intentional with our words, actions, and ministerial pursuits. Prayer is a fierce action by itself, but the Bible is also filled with stories of God using people in action as agents for change, for justice, and ultimately for His glory.