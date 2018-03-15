Mueller Broadens Russia Probe, Demands Documents from Trump Organization

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller is broadening his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, subpoenaing the Trump Organization to hand over documents.



Some of the documents are related to Russia, according to the New York Times, which first broke the story.



This is the first known time Mueller has demanded documents related to President Donald Trump's businesses.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the subpoena in her daily press briefing.



"There was no collusion between the campaign and Russia," she told reporters, adding that specific questions on the topic should be directed to the Trump Organization.



Alan Futerfas, an attorney for the Trump Organization called the subpoena "old news."



"Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests," Futerfas said. "This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today."



Trump has said any investigation into his family's finances would be a "violation" by Mueller.