Nunberg's About Face: Former Trump Aide Nullifies His Defiance of Mueller

WASHINGTON – It appears former Trump employee Sam Nunberg was looking for five minutes of fame when he made media rounds Monday claiming he would not comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller.

In interviews, Nunberg went so far as to challenge Mueller to "arrest him," but by the end of the day he conceded that he would probably cooperate with investigators.

He's been asked to appear before a grand jury and turn over thousands of emails and other communications with other former Trump campaign officials.

Nunberg was fired from the Trump campaign in 2015 and went on to endorse Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX.

On Monday, he went on a tirade against his old boss, telling reporters he thinks Mueller has incriminating evidence against the president, although he declined to say what that might be.

He told MSNBC he thinks Trump "may have done something during the campaign."

Then he told CNN that Mueller thinks "Trump is the Manchurian candidate," referring to a novel and film by the same name that portrays a brainwashed American working on behalf of an adversarial government.

At Monday's daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeated what she's said all along: "There was no collusion with the Trump campaign."