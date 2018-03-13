PA Special Congressional Race Too Close to Call

In a race down to the wire, Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone battled for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District's House seat Tuesday night in an election too close to call.

Nearly three hours after polls closed and with 100 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Saccone by 579 votes. Some absentee ballots were not expected to be counted until Wednesday morning, and the final result could be decided by a recount.

The race drew national attention as Democrats believe it could be a precursor to their chances of taking control of Congress in the fall midterm elections. They must flip 24 GOP-held seats to claim a House majority

The district, located in the Keystone state's southwestern corner, is comprised of Allegheny, Washington, and Greene counties. President Donald Trump carried the district by 20 points in the presidential election less than a year and a half ago.

Trump campaigned in the district twice for Saccone, along with the vice president, the president's eldest son, the president's daughter and the president's chief counselor.

Saccone, 60, is a state lawmaker with four decades of experience in the public and private sector, including an Air Force career.

Lamb positioned himself during the campaign as a moderate. He downplayed his opposition to the Republican president on Tuesday and insisted instead that the race was about local issues.

"This didn't have much to do with President Trump," Lamb said after casting his vote in suburban Pittsburgh.

The winner will not have long to savor his victory. In a few months, the 18th District will no longer exist as new congressional boundaries have been re-mapped by the state Supreme Court. The filing period for the next set of elections ends in less than a week, so the new congressman will have to decide in which district he will run and start campaigning all over again.

It has been an expensive race. The Washington Times reported that so far more than $16 million has been spent on political advertising just in the last 100 days of the campaign.

Lamb, 33, is a Marine veteran and former federal prosecutor from an established political family. He pitches himself as independent-minded, and his varying views have earned him support in the Pittsburgh region. He supports unions and opposes Trump's tax cuts. But he also opposes sweeping gun restrictions, endorses Trump's new steel tariffs, and avoids attacking the president.

"He's a Marine," Bill Kortz, a former steelworker, and a Democratic state lawmaker said. "He's good with guns. He's good with the Second Amendment."

Meanwhile, Saccone is running as close to Trump as possible.

"Do we love our president here in western Pennsylvania? Yeah, we do," Saccone said as he came to the stage this weekend. "I want to thank President Trump. As I said before if President Trump's in your corner, how can you lose? He's the best man anyone could ask to be in their corner."

Many pro-life voters support Saccone. "He shares my values," 64-year-old retiree Barbara DeFelice said Sunday. "I just don't understand that people say we shouldn't put lobsters into hot, boiling water ... but we can kill babies."



Other voters are drawn to Saccone purely because he's allied with Trump. "Rick's going to support everything he's doing," engineer Carol Heinecke said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.