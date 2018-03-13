Fired by Tweet? Trump Boots 'Establishment' Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as North Korea Talks Loom

In the most recent round of musical chairs at the White House, President Donald Trump has removed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from his post.

The administration announced Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Now there are reports that Tillerson may have been officially fired by a tweet. Tillerson was ousted just four hours after returning from an Africa mission, and the Associated Press reports it took place with no face-to-face conversation with the president.

Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein and other State Department officials said Tillerson hadn't learned he was dismissed until he saw Trump's early-morning tweet. Hours later, Goldstein was fired, too.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

But multiple White House officials said Tillerson had been informed of the decision Friday, while he was in Ethiopia.

A senior White House official tells CBN News the timing of this announcement is crucial, saying President Trump wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea.

Aides say the president spoke to Tillerson on Friday and that it was time to make a change to his national security staff as they prepare for the delicate, upcoming nuclear talks.

The president welcomed his new secretary of state nominee and touted his accomplishments saying, "Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the US Army, and graduated with honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the US House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle."

Before leaving the White House en route to California Tuesday morning, Trump said Pompeo has "tremendous energy, tremendous intellect, we're always on the same wavelength. The relationship has been very good... I think Mike Pompeo will be a truly great secretary of state."

And he offered a little insight about his decision to replace Tillerson. "We've been talking about this for a long time," Trump said. "We disagreed on things... The Iran deal... So we were not thinking the same. With Mike Pompeo, we have a similar thought process."

"I actually got on well with Rex but it was a different mindset," he explained.

While the president applauded Tillerson for his hard work, according to the Washington Post, Trump thought he was "too establishment" and was looking for someone with more flexibility as they go into the historic negotiations with North Korea's dictator.

The president thinks Pompeo is that man, adding, "He will continue our program of restoring America's standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The president also announced he's chosen a woman to run the CIA for the first time in history.

Gina Haspel — the current deputy director at the CIA — has served the agency for more than three decades, and if confirmed she will succeed Pompeo.

Haspel was once known for running a CIA "black site" located in Thailand which held suspected al Qaeda members.

