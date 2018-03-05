Trump, Netanyahu to Tackle Iran Threat, Mideast Peace – Here Are 3 Potential Stumbling Blocks

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday at the White House.

A lot is on the table for the two leaders, most importantly, Iran's growing influence in the Middle East.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to talk about President Barack Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran, something they and many lawmakers consider a bad deal.

"The prime minister makes a very compelling case that the Iranian nuclear agreement as is, is not in the interest of anyone in the world other than Iran," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on a recent trip to Israel.

Graham also warned about Iran's growing military and political influence in the Middle East.

"I'm hoping that the Trump administration, who has been a great ally of Israel, has unleashed our military against ISIL, will look longer and harder in cooperation with the international community to stop what I think is a dangerous advancement by Iran throughout the region," said Graham.

"We will all regret allowing Iran to run rampant and the sooner we can deal with this the better," he added.

Netanyahu also wants Trump to attend the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, which is set for May and tied to the 70th anniversary of the founding of modern Israel.

Palestinians oppose the embassy move, one of the major complications as the Trump team tries to come up with a peace deal.

Further complicating the situation, Trump's point man, Jared Kushner, has lost his top secret security clearance.

Meanwhile in Israel, Netanyahu is facing allegations of corruption, with police arriving at his residence Friday to question him over a bribery scandal.

Both he and Trump, who's dealing with the Russia investigation, say they're not concerned.

Monday's meeting comes in the middle of the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, where Netanyahu will speak, along with Vice President Mike Pence and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Not surprisingly, Netanyahu's main focus will be the threat from Iran.