Trump to Hispanic Business Owners: 'People in This Room Are Making America Great Again'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump touted tax cuts to Hispanic business owners during his keynote address at the annual Latino Coalition Legislative Summit.

"Latino-owned businesses now make up 10 percent of all business in the United States, providing jobs for 2 million American workers," said President Trump.

Trump added that "Latinos are also starting new business at three times the national average."

The commander in chief says the $1.5 trillion package of tax cuts gave American business a "level playing field."

Trump also touted how his administration helped create nearly 3 million jobs since the election.

"Today, we have more Hispanic Americans working than ever before in our history," said Trump.

Hispanic unemployment has remained at or below 5 percent.

Trump once again blamed Democrats for failing to reach an agreement on immigration reform, saying that "Democrats would rather use immigration issue to get elected."

"We are trying to have a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) victory and the Democrats are nowhere to be found," said Trump. "It's really terrible. We are ready."