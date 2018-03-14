Watch FAITH NATION: A Nationwide Walk-Out, a DC Shove-Out and a Border Keep-Out

On FAITH NATION this week, there's been yet another shake-up in the Trump administration, and this one's a whopper.

In addition to White House departures, a special election, and a border wall discussion, we also take a look at the nationwide school walkout taking place today as students call for action to prevent more school shootings.

We'll talk to our Capitol Hill Correspondent Abigail Robertson for more about the reaction to the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales weighs in on Tillerson's replacement, Mike Pompeo.

And we'll hear from White House Correspondent Ben Kennedy about Trump's trip to California to make plans for a border wall.

Click here to watch "Faith Nation" LIVE on the CBN News Facebook page beginning at 12:30pm Eastern every Wednesday.