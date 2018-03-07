Watch FAITH NATION: Trump's Economic Shake-up & Netanyahu's Praise for US-Israel Policy

On FAITH NATION this week, there's been another shake-up in the Trump administration as the top economic adviser resigns.

With this new vacancy in the West Wing and a possible trade war on the horizon, we'll talk with economist Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation about who might replace Gary Cohn.

Also in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump's Israel policy this week at AIPAC. Our Middle East Correspondent Julie Stahl explains why US-Israeli relations are better than ever.

Plus, a Republican congressman is under fire for posting about prayers for the president. CBN's Capitol Hill Correspondent Abigail Robertson brings us the inside scoop on Rep. Mike Bost's collection of thoughts and prayers for Trump.

Click here to watch "Faith Nation" LIVE on the CBN News Facebook page beginning early at 12:00pm Eastern this Wednesday for a speech from President Trump.