WH Attorney Says Trump Has No Plans to Fire Mueller - Here's What's Being Considered Instead

WASHINGTON – Despite some of President Donald Trump's tweets over the weekend, White House attorney Ty Cobb says Trump is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.



Several Republican lawmakers spoke out against the idea Sunday.



"If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency because we're a rule of law nation," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told CNN's Jake Tapper.



Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said Trump should let the probe "play out its course."



"If you've done nothing wrong you should want the investigation to be as fulsome and thorough as possible," he told Fox News' Chris Wallace.



Trump's tweets and the media speculation began after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe late Friday.



McCabe blamed Trump and said he was "singled out" in the aftermath of former FBI Director James Comey's firing.



Gowdy, however, said McCabe has nobody to blame but himself.



"It was the FBI who said he made an unauthorized disclosure and then lied about it," said Gowdy. "That wasn't President Trump. It wasn't me. It wasn't the crazy House Republicans. It was his own fellow FBI agents that said he leaked and then lied about it."

McCabe was fired after internal FBI reports said he leaked information to the media and in Sessions' own words, "lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions."



The Mueller probe is likely far from over, but there are also growing calls for a second special counsel to investigate allegations of abuse in the FBI and Department of Justice.



Sessions is considering the possibility.