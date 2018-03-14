Displaying
White House Shakeups: A List of Who Has Come and Who Has Gone

03-14-2018
Amber C. Strong
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joins a growing list of top level departures at the White House. President Trump announced he's replacing Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson's ouster comes just one week after Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn announced his resignation, and two weeks after the resignation of White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

Whether through resignations or those famous words, "You're fired," a large number of high level officials have departed the White House since January 2017.  

Some of the more notable names include… 
-    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn 
-    FBI Director James Comey
-    Press Secretary Sean Spicer
-    Chief of Staff Reince Priebus 
-    Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka
-    White House Communications Director Mike Dubke
-    White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
-     Chief Strategist Steve Bannon
-    White House Communications Director Hope Hicks
-    Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short 
-    White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter 
-    Officer of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman 
-    Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
-    Senior Economic Advisor Gary Cohn 
-    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 

The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit policy organization in Washington, DC took a look at the departure rates from the last five presidents. 

According to Brookings, the number of top staffers leaving this White House is nearly three times the departures of the Obama White House in its first year and double that of President Reagan, the previous record holder.  

The numbers suggest the turnover rate is substantial but here's what the president had to say about it all. 

 

