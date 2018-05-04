'A Divided Church Cannot Call a Divided Nation to Unity': Hundreds Pray in US Capitol on National Day of Prayer

Hundreds of faith leaders gathered inside the US Capitol Thursday to pray for unity in the country on the National Day of Prayer.

"Unity is only accomplished by God, and Jesus wants us to live in unity," said Pastor Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. "A divided church cannot call a divided nation to unity."

In an emotional moment, the crowd got on their knees while Pastor Frank and Sherri Pomeroy of Sutherland Springs, Texas, who lost 26 members of their church in a mass shooting last fall, including their 14-year-old daughter, prayed against hate in the country.

"All the victims from our church we knew personally, and we have not a doubt where they are," said Sherri Pomeroy.

They told the crowd trusting in God carries them forward.

"There is cohesion within our family that is stronger now than it ever was before. And it was through the grace and mercy of an almighty God that brought that to be," Frank Pomeroy said. "By looking up we move forward, and by moving forward we lift up Christ."

The Pomeroys say from the ashes glory is rising, and that they still feel the prayers from around the country comforting them following the tragedy. And while they miss their daughter Annabelle dearly, they're comforted knowing she's in a better place.

"She loved God and she loved her church family fiercely," said Sherri. "She would not have been able to deal with the loss of her church family, so God took her with them."

Also speaking at the event was fired-up evangelist Priscilla Shirer, who warned Christians to be constantly aware that the enemy is working overtime to bring disunity to the church.

"He is hoping that we won't recognize his work behind the scenes," said Shirer. "Division is always one of the signatures of the enemy's presence."

Shirer says Christians have got to stop being divided and distracted by unimportant matters, and work together for the good of the kingdom of God.

"Unity is a matter of urgent gospel priority," Shirer said. "When you are fighting a war, you really don't care about the color of the soldier next to you, as long as his gun is pointing in the same direction."

Leaders of the National Day of Prayer encourage Christians to continue to pray daily for our country, its leaders, and unity.