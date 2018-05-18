'Bigger than Watergate': Trump, Congress Demand Answers After FBI Informant Spied on 2016 Campaign

President Trump and his allies in Congress are calling for answers after revelations that an FBI informant spied on his 2016 election campaign.

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

The Washington Post reports the source passed on information about connections between Trump and Russia that eventually led to a wider investigation by the Justice Department.

The FBI is working to protect the informant citing that exposing their identity could compromise other investigations and put others in danger.

However, former New York mayor and Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Post that the president believes some law enforcement officials are conspiring against him.

"The prior government did it, but the present government, for some reason I can't figure out, is covering it up," Giuliani said, adding that confirmation of an informant could render the Mueller investigation "completely illegitimate."

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes is demanding answers and adds that he wants to know what methods were used by the FBI to investigate the Trump campaign.

He says he's troubled by reports that potential informants were pressured and even offered money to share information.