'Every American Heart Bleeds Blue': Trump Honors Fallen Officers with Heartfelt Gesture

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump honored the 199 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

"Heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could live in safety and peace," Trump said.

In a heartfelt, impromptu gesture, Trump invited up on stage the family of fallen NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia who was shot and killed in her police vehicle last year.

"You represent something so important – she loved the department, she loved being a police officer and she was respected by everybody," said Trump.

Detective Familia was killed in the Bronx precinct where she served since 2005.

The man who pulled the trigger was tracked down and killed during the ensuing confrontation by police.

Tuesday, Trump embraced Familia's three kids and held the hand of her mother as the family fought to hold back tears.

"Today is filled with sadness and pain, but today is also filled with love," said Trump.

The commander-in-chief called Familia a hero and reiterated her commitment to law enforcement saying, "We stand with our police, we stand with you 100 percent."

"I want you to know that your moms and dads were among the bravest Americans to ever live," said Trump to the audience. "Today every American heart bleeds blue."

Tuesday's service also signifies the start of the National Police Week.