'Every Life Has Meaning' : Trump Addresses Campaign for Life Gala Tuesday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address at the 11th annual Campaign for Life Gala Tuesday evening.

"As the Lord says in Jeremiah, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born I set you apart," Trump told the crowd. "When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, there is no doubt we see the beauty of the human soul and the mystery of God's great creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is totally worth protecting."

President Trump highlighted his numerous pro-life measures, including a new proposal aimed at protecting unborn babies in the Title X Family Planning Grant Program.

The measure does not cut funding for Planned Parenthood but is designed to ensure taxpayer funds aren't used for abortions.

"For decades, American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X funding so today, we have kept another promise," Trump added. "My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions."

The president also encouraged the audience to continue to fight for life by electing pro-life leaders.

"Every day between now and November we must work together to elect more lawmakers who share our values, cherish our heritage, and proudly stand for life," Trump said. "The story is, '18 midterms, we need Republicans."

The event is sponsored by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List.

"President Donald Trump is governing as the most pro-life president in our nation's history and Susan B. Anthony List is honored to receive him at our annual Campaign for Life Gala," said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "President Trump has diligently and successfully gone about fulfilling his promises to the pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him, and it has been a privilege to stand with him to defend the innocent unborn."

Majority Whip Steve Scalise also delivered remarks and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, will receive SBA List's 2018 Distinguished Leader Award.