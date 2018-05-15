First Lady Melania Trump To Remain in Hospital for '2 or 3' More Days

First Lady Melania Trump is recovering after undergoing a successful procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.

The 48- year- old underwent an embolization procedure and is expected to be hospitalized for the rest of the week.

After visiting his wife at Walter Reed Medical Center President Donald Trump tweeted, "Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving the hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

"An embolization procedure is typically done by an interventional radiologist who is used to injecting into a blood vessel," Dr. Agnes Schrader, a nephrologist with the Christian Medical and Dental Association, tells CBN News.

She says going through a blood vessel the radiologist can "inject different substances to cut off the blood supply to an area."

Dr. Schrader can't speak specifically to why Mrs. Trump had an embolization, but she says the procedure can be used to address an abnormal blood vessel, growths or tumors, and abnormal cists.

However, most often Schrader sees patients who need embolizations due to bleeding in their kidneys.

"In most cases after embolization people may experience a small amount of pain: small or large depending on how large the area that was embolized because you're killing off that part of the kidney," Dr. Schrader says.

Symptoms of kidney issues may be pain or blood in the urine.

First Lady Melania Trump has taken on a more public role lately - recently releasing her "Be Best" campaign designed to help children be their best by addressing well being, social media use and opioid abuse.