First Lady's Kidney Procedure Successful

WASHINGTON - First Lady Melania Trump is in good condition after being treated for a kidney condition.

The White House released a statement Monday saying Mrs. Trump "underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benighted kidney condition."

The procedure was successful and there were no complications according to Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's communications director.

Mrs. Trump is currently recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

CBN News has confirmed Mrs. Trump may remain in the hospital for the rest of the week.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," the statement said.