Former WH Secretary Sean Spicer: 'Trust in God, He Has a Plan'

WASHINGTON – In an exclusive interview with CBN News, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says it was his faith in God that got him through his eventful time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"There were a lot of good times, so don't get me wrong, but it was intense," Spicer told CBN News. "Having that foundation was important, knowing that was the one thing you could say at the end of the day. You could go back to your faith and religion and talk about why you were doing this and know that there was a greater good at hand."



Spicer is a devout Catholic but his faith was tested, especially when he came under severe criticism from the media elite and Hollywood liberals who took shots at his credibility as he defended President Donald Trump.

Spicer ultimately decided to leave the White House last July after disagreeing with the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived communications director. Looking back, Spicer says it all happened for a reason and strengthened his faith in the process.

"It really reaffirmed my faith and trust in God," said Spicer. "There is a plan. You just need to be willing to follow it, have patience and know that there's a larger plan at stake."

"Instant gratification, which the world teaches us these days, is not the answer," he continued. "It's trusting in Him and knowing that it may not always be smooth, but there's something larger at hand and are you listening, are you willing to reflect and think about the long-term plan and think about others."



Nowadays, Spicer is traveling around America and parts of the world giving speeches. He has a book coming out this summer called, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President. It details his time inside the White House but also delves into the importance of faith in his life.