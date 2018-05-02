'I Want to Thank God for This Opportunity': Pompeo Sworn in as Secretary of State, Touts Jerusalem Embassy Move

WASHINGTON – Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo began his tenure as the nation's 70th secretary of state Wednesday by giving thanks to his Creator.

"I want to first thank God for this opportunity and for the many blessings He has granted to me in my life," Pompeo, a devout Christian, told those gathered at the State Department for his swearing-in ceremony.

"This responsibility becomes more sobering when we consider the many threats to American security, prosperity and our liberty," he continued. "Mr. President, I promise you, my team and I will be unrelenting in confronting those threats."

The former CIA chief succeeds Rex Tillerson, who was fired by President Donald Trump last month after numerous personality and policy clashes.

Pompeo indicated there would be no such friction between himself and his commander in chief, making it clear he was fully on board with Trump's "America first" philosophy.

"We will employ tough diplomacy when necessary to put the interests of the American people first," Pompeo vowed. "I will work to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights and to defend their values. And I will make sure America is always a respected and principled leader on the world stage."

Along those lines, Pompeo touted the Trump administration's no-nonsense handling of national security matters.

"We are but 15 months into this administration and we've already made outstanding progress by speaking the truth about the challenges we face; by confronting them head-on," he said, noting that the US had put "a hurt on the ISIS caliphate" and "imposed real consequences on Russia for its acts of aggression."

Pompeo also made note of the administration's historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

"We will soon move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – years ahead of schedule," he declared.

Trump, who was present Wednesday for Pompeo's swearing-in, expressed the utmost confidence in his new secretary of state, lauding him as a "true American patriot."

"You've earned my deepest respect and admiration and trust and you'll see why over the coming years," Trump said, adding that he had "absolute confidence he'll do an incredible job as the nation's 70th secretary of state."