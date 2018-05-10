Indiana Will Deliver Again’: Trump, Pence Rally Voters for GOP Senate Candidate

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence touched down in Indiana for a rally less than 24 hours after welcoming home three Americans freed by North Korea.

“We welcomed them back home the proper way,” President Trump said. “On June 12th in Singapore I’ll be meeting with Kim Jong Un to pursue a future of peace and security for the whole world.”

The prisoners were freed after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to finalize the historic June meeting between Trump and Kim set to take place in Singapore.

“I think it’s going to be a very successful, if it isn’t, it isn’t — but you have to have that because you don’t know,” he added.

Trump and Pence flew into Elkhart to drum up support for GOP nominee Mike Braun, who will challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly in the US Senate race.

“When the time came to cut your taxes, Joe voted no” Vice President Pence said. “When the time came to defund Planned Parenthood, Joe voted no.”

The President hopes to build momentum on the heels of fulfilling campaign promises, like declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel with plans to move the US Embassy there on Monday, pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, and delivering on tax cuts.

“President Trump signed the largest tax cuts and tax reform in American history,” Pence told his home state crowd. “It’s promises made, promises kept.”

He also touted how the president’s actions helped to create 8,000 new jobs in Elkhart.

The commander-in-chief is expected to continue campaign stops to help Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

“Indiana delivered for us in 2016,” Pence said. “Indiana will deliver again when we send Mike Braun to the US Senate.”